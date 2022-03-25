The month ahead: April 2022

Advertisement

April 1

Happy National Poetry Month! What poem will you write today to celebrate?

April 2

It’s International Children’s Book Day – and Hans Christian Andersen’s birthday.

April 3-9

It’s National Library Week, and this year’s theme is “Connect with Your Library,” encouraging “communities to join, visit, or advocate for their local libraries.” Learn more at ala.org.

April 7-10

Calling all “Southwest Sleuths:” This year’s Left Coast Crime conference is happening in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

April 21-24

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, consider traveling to Spokane for the annual Get Lit! Festival, held at Eastern Washington University.

April 23

Happy birthday (and death-day) to the Bard himself, William Shakespeare.

April 23-24

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returns for an in-person gathering featuring indoor and outdoor events. Check events.latimes.com for the full lineup.

April 27

Watch the Women’s Prize for Fiction website today because the shortlist for the prize is scheduled to be announced.

April 28

It’s a big day for mystery lovers: The 76th annual Edgar Award winners will be announced by the Mystery Writers of America.

April 30

Yallwest, the sister festival to the popular YA event Yallfest, is returning to an in-person format in Santa Monica, California. Find recordings of past virtual events at yallwest.com.

Advertisement

Add to Favorites