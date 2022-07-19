The Month Ahead: August 2022

Aug. 2
American essayist, novelist, poet, and playwright James Baldwin is born on this day 98 years ago.
Aug. 8
In honor of “Sneak Some Zucchini Into Your Neighbor’s Porch Day” – which, yes, is apparently really a thing – write a cozy mystery story featuring summer’s most prolific vegetable.
Aug. 9
It’s National Book Lovers Day! Leave an online review of one of your favorite recent reads to celebrate.
Aug. 14
Happy 75th birthday to novelist Danielle Steel, the fourth-bestselling fiction author of all time.