The month ahead: February 2022

Feb. 1

Kick off Black History Month with an order from a Black-owned bookshop; find one near you at aalbc.com/booksites.

Feb. 2

Ulysses was published 100 years ago today, which also happened to be author James Joyce’s 40th birthday – how’s that for a present?

Feb. 9

Grab some bubbles and start filling the tub: It’s Read in the Bathtub Day.

Feb. 13

Write a short story set at a high-stakes football game in honor of tonight’s big game.

Feb. 14

In addition to Valentine’s Day (find a celebratory V-day prompt here) it’s also International Book Giving Day, when donors come together to supply books to children in need. Learn more at bookgivingday.com.

Feb. 15

Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences applications are due: Shoot your shot, scribes!

Feb. 17

The Savannah Book Festival plans to host its first in-person festival since 2020; anyone who missed last year’s virtual star-studded event can watch recordings at savannahbookfestival.org.

Feb. 26

Les Misérables author Victor Hugo was born on this day 220 years ago.

Feb. 28

Today’s the last day to enter our essay contest! Submit your essay here before it’s too late. Also: If you’re in need of some deadline-driven inspiration this month, don’t miss our list of calls for submissions in February 2022.

