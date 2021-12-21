The Month Ahead: January 2022

Jan. 1

It’s a big month for the Hundred Acre Wood: Not only was A. A. Milne born on Jan. 18, but Winnie-the-Pooh also becomes public domain in the United States on the first of the year.

Jan. 9

Post a letter to your favorite pen pal for the start of Universal Letter Writing Week.

Jan. 11

Calling all nonfiction writers! Our annual Essay Contest opens for submissions today.

Jan. 12

Happy birthday to award-winning and bestselling author Haruki Murakami, who was born on this day in 1949.

Jan. 14

The film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is slated to be released.

Jan. 19

Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday; nominations for the author’s namesake award, The Edgars, will be announced by the Mystery Writers of America on or around this date.

Jan. 26

Snap a pic of your book collection today – it’s #LibraryShelfieDay!

Jan. 29-30

Spend a weekend at the virtual writing retreat organized by the hosts of “The Shit No One Tells You About Writing” podcast, with an all-star lineup that includes Brit Bennett and Lisa Cron. Register at biancamarais.com.

