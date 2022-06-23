The Month Ahead: July 2022

Add to Favorites

July 1

If you’re craving the challenge of NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) without the strict word count, consider joining Camp NaNoWriMo, a more flexible version of its November cousin that kicks off today.

July 4

Write a short work – a poem, microfiction, or flash essay – somehow relating to the theme of “fireworks.”

July 14

Join editor Nicki Porter for a webinar chock-full of prompts and exercises designed to rekindle your writing practice.

July 16

Ida B. Wells, investigative journalist, civil rights leader, and co-founder of the NAACP, was born on this day 160 years ago.

July 17

On this World Emoji Day, we challenge you to write a poem using only emojis.

July 18

Love to write short? Don’t miss our 2022 Summer Flash Contest, which opens for submissions today.

July 20

Inspired by National Fortune Cookie Day, write a few tiny fortunes of your own for someone to crack open.

July 21

The San Francisco Writers Conference, a four-day event, kicks off today at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.

July 24

All for one and one for all: Novelist Alexandre Dumas was born on this day 220 years ago.

July 26

The longlist for the 2022 Booker Prize is scheduled to be announced today.

July 29

Love page-to-screen adaptations? Don’t miss Bullet Train, a thriller adapted from a Ktar Isaka novel and starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Joey King. Make it a double feature with Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a film adapted from the 1958 Paul Gallico novel Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris that released on July 15.

July 30

Happy birthday to Emily Brontë, author of the classic Wuthering Heights.