The month ahead: March 2022

March 1

It’s National Women’s History Month; why not put in an order of books by women writers at a feminist bookshop, such as Café con Libros in Brooklyn?

March 3

It’s the 25th annual World Book Day. Hug a book to celebrate – or donate some to young readers in need at booksforkids.org or firstbook.org.

Psst: We’re also hosting a live webinar with Yi Shun Lai on March 3 at 2 p.m. EST! Learn more and register here.

March 8

The longlist for the 2022 Women’s Prize for Fiction is announced. It’s also National Proofreading Day, so send a (properly spelled) thank you note to your favorite grammarian.

March 12

Jack Kerouac, best known for his novel On the Road, was born 100 years ago on this day.

March 14

It’s National Write Down Your Story Day! Use #WriteYourStoryDay to share your work with others on social media.

March 15

Our first-ever 500-Word Contest opens for submissions! Watch writermag.com/contests for more information.

March 17

Want a St. Patrick’s-themed writing prompt? Describe a day in the life of a regular, ordinary, run-of-the-mill leprechaun.

March 23-26

It’s time for #AWP22, aka the Association of Writers & Writing Programs’ massive annual conference. Several events will be live-streamed or pre-recorded if you can’t make it to the in-person event in Philadelphia. But if you’ll be attending, stop by the Bookfair and say hi to The Writer at T171! You can snag a free issue of the magazine and talk shop with our copy editor Toni Fitzgerald.

