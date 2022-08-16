The Month Ahead: September 2022

Add to Favorites

Sept. 3

The two-day Library of Congress National Book Festival kicks off at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., today.

Sept. 4

The winners of the 2022 Hugo Awards will be announced at a ceremony at Worldcon in Chicago.

Sept. 6

The Booker Prize shortlist picks are scheduled to be released today.

Sept. 14-16

The longlists in the National Book Award categories will be announced during this time.

Sept. 17

Join us for craft and camaraderie at The Writer’s Conference, our first-ever in-person event, which will be held at the More Than Words bookstore in Boston’s South End.

Sept. 18

It’s the first day of Banned Books Week, billed as “an annual celebration of the freedom to read.” Check bannedbooksweek.org for a list of supportive resources and 2022 programming.

Sept. 19

Happy birthday to award-winning American sci-fi and fantasy author N. K. Jemisin.

Sept. 22

On this first day of fall, write something from the point-of-view of a decidedly autumnal object, whether it’s an apple cider doughnut, a warm puffy vest, or a pumpkin spice latte.