Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

Freelance Success: Rules to keep freelancers grounded in times of crisis

How do we work and stay sane? By sticking to what got us here.

Advertisement

Logic, in my experience, is one of the first things to succumb to a crisis.

When I got walloped by the Great Recession in summer 2008, I had been freelancing regularly since spring 2006 and had made the jump to full time three months before the economy, and I, collapsed. The abject horror of my dwindling checking account and vanishing clients paralyzed me. I didn’t write pitches. I didn’t diversify my skill set. I didn’t network. Instead of looking for ideas, I waited for the happy ending machine to kick into gear. If it weren’t for my parents’ ill-advised generosity, my mistakes would have had unimaginable consequences – like a cratered credit history or taking the LSATs.

Start Your Free Trial to Continue Reading

Become a member of The Writer to access our first-rate articles on getting published, resources for writers of all genres, and quarterly webinars hosted by experts in the field.
Advertisement

Related Posts

This category can only be viewed by members.

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter