Literary Spotlight: Apex

To join the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America, a writer needs to sell a work of short fiction for at least $.08 a word – a tall order when so many magazines struggle to pay contributors. Those speculative authors hoping to become SFWA-certified can gain membership with a publication in Apex Magazine, a genre publication focusing on horror, fantasy, and dark spectacular science fiction.

Jason Sizemore is the editor-in-chief; he’s published over 120 issues of the magazine with his team of editors. Apex comes out bi-monthly as an eBook, and editors release each issue online over a two-month period. The publication includes short fiction, author interviews, topical nonfiction essays, and a podcast comprised of narrated short stories.