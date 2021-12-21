Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

Literary Spotlight: Faces

This magazine thrills young readers with stories from around the world.

Advertisement

Faces Magazine, part of Cricket Media, attracts readers between 9 and 14 years old with innovative and surprising stories about people, places, and traditions worldwide. Editor Elizabeth Crooker looks for lively, diverse story angles full of what she calls “Megan moments,” named after her niece who was very young when Crooker started editing Faces.

“If I came across a detail in an article for the magazine that was really fun and really interesting, I’d call her up and tell her. I called them ‘Megan moments’ – bits of information we still love to include in every article, in every issue.”

Start Your Free Trial to Continue Reading

Become a member of The Writer to access our first-rate articles on getting published, resources for writers of all genres, and quarterly webinars hosted by experts in the field.
Advertisement

Related Posts

This category can only be viewed by members.

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter