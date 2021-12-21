Literary Spotlight: Faces

Advertisement

Faces Magazine, part of Cricket Media, attracts readers between 9 and 14 years old with innovative and surprising stories about people, places, and traditions worldwide. Editor Elizabeth Crooker looks for lively, diverse story angles full of what she calls “Megan moments,” named after her niece who was very young when Crooker started editing Faces.

“If I came across a detail in an article for the magazine that was really fun and really interesting, I’d call her up and tell her. I called them ‘Megan moments’ – bits of information we still love to include in every article, in every issue.”