Literary Spotlight: Jokes Review

Editors at this five-year-old publication are on the hunt for bold, original voices that aren’t afraid to take risks on the page.

Jokes Review editor Peter Clarke used to work as a reader for a different literary journal that published a great deal of highbrow content. “I really enjoyed it,” he says, “but we could never publish the pieces I was most interested in because they were just too weird – or maybe they weren’t even good, but they were completely original.”

Now, he looks for submissions that are unique and edgy and slightly off the deep end. “Maybe it falls short of some literary merit, but it’s got a strong voice that calls to me,” Clarke says. “That’s what I want to publish.”

