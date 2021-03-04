Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Literary Spotlight: Lilith

For more than four decades, this Jewish feminist magazine has been publishing prose and poems with “heart, soul, and chutzpah.”

Since 1976, the literary magazine Lilith has published poetry and prose with the goals of amplifying Jewish women’s voices and empowering Jewish girls and women in their lives and in their communities.

Editor-in-Chief Susan Weidman Schneider is of the publication’s founding mothers. “We’ve been committed to publishing a diversity of writers from the very outset,” she notes. “Our publication’s mission is to honor all voices, bringing people from the margins closer to the center. We’ve been publishing Jewish women of color and LGBTQ writers for decades.”

