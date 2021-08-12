Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Literary Spotlight: Sky Island Journal

Submissions to this free international journal are evaluated on merit alone – no cover letters and bios allowed.

“Sky Islands” are mountains rising up out of the Southwestern desert, rich with ecological diversity. They’re also the inspiration for the journal that co-founders and co-editors Jason Splichal and Jeff Sommerfeld launched in New Mexico four years ago, giving 80,000 readers in 145 countries free access to high-quality literature.

Splichal and Sommerfeld look for submissions from emerging and established readers alike from urban and rural areas all over the world. “Our readers and our contributors are diverse, and, like us, they have eclectic tastes,” they explain in a joint response. “Sky Island Journal’s mission is to provide readers with a powerful, focused, advertising-free literary experience that transports them: one that challenges them intellectually and moves them emotionally.”

