Literary Spotlight: Storm Cellar

The literary magazine Storm Cellar emerged out of a friendship between writers Sidney Taiko and Benjamin Goodney, who initially launched it as a regional ‘zine for readers in the Champaign-Urbana area of Illinois.

“We created it out of our shared love of reading really interesting things and amplifying really interesting voices,” Taiko explains. “We’re an independent literary journal, not beholden to an institution other than the figurative institution of our friendship and collaboration.”