In 2019, the digital literary magazine The Offing received a prestigious Whiting Literary Magazine Prize in recognition of the support it offers writers, as well as the connections it provides readers and the literary community.

“It means a lot,” says editor-in-chief Mimi Wong. “We’re out there trying things out, trying to do something a little bit different, and it’s really nice to get that sort of affirmation that what we’re doing is on the right track.”