Literary Spotlight: The Twin Bill

After former sportswriter Scott Bolohan got COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, and after his position coaching high school baseball was eliminated, he turned to Ken Burns’ documentary about baseball for comfort. He thought about how the sport provides solace for so many – especially in fraught times – and decided to launch The Twin Bill, a literary journal devoted to the game.

“I never guessed that by the end of the year, I would be interviewing Darryl Strawberry, whose signature was in the palm of my very first baseball glove,” he says. “We’ve just launched our third issue, and it’s been incredible to see how excited people are about what we’re doing. We want to be a place where people can celebrate baseball.”