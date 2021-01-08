Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

Literary Spotlight: Vestal Review

This journal has been seeking eclectic flash fiction for more than two decades.

Advertisement

Aesop’s fables, those very short stories involving tortoises and hares and mice and such, are considered by many to be the first flash fiction. In more contemporary times, we have the literary flash magazine Vestal Review, founded in March 2000.

Vestal’s editor, David Galef, wrote Brevity: A Flash Fiction Handbook (Columbia University Press, 2016). “A good piece of flash resonates with me in a way that a longer story doesn’t,” he explains. “It’s like a perfect miniature, like those portraits you used to see in museums – tiny pictures of someone’s face in which everything – setting, description, character development – is perfectly proportioned.”

Start Your Free Trial to Continue Reading

Become a member of The Writer to access our first-rate articles on getting published, resources for writers of all genres, and quarterly webinars hosted by experts in the field.
Advertisement

Related Posts

This category can only be viewed by members.

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter