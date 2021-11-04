Literary Spotlight: Porridge

Advertisement

Blood oranges. Kimchi. Fried Spam. You’ll find meditations on all in Porridge, a five-year-old international online and print magazine showcasing creative writing – much of it food-related – by new and emerging writers.

“We publish a pretty broad range of work, from videos to recipes to essays, photography, poetry, and more,” says Porridge founder and Arts Co-Editor Georgia Tindale. “What we love to see is work that is interesting above all. It doesn’t need to be totally avant-garde or left field – although we’re down for it if it is! – but we are always on the lookout for thoughtful work that isn’t afraid to be a bit different or stand out.”