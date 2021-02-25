Gigi Will Know: Help! My books don’t sell

Advertisement

Here’s my problem: my books don’t sell. I’ve authored six nonfiction books and co-authored two, all of which have been published by well-respected publishers and have great reviews. Before COVID-19, I had many well-attended speaking engagements and book signings. I have an engaging website and have hired a publicity agent, who has set up almost 30 media interviews, plus reviews in blogs and e-zines. An article in USA Today also featured my latest book. What more could I possibly do? I’m glad I’ve been able to get my books’ messages across, but I’ve concluded that writing is A VERY EXPENSIVE HOBBY.

—Well Published; Just Done?