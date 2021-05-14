Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

Hybrid Publishing 101

Interested in pursuing a hybrid publisher? Here's how to find the right fit for you and your book.

Advertisement

When Dr. Tony Byers decided to write his first book, The Multiplier Effect of Inclusion: How Diversity and Inclusion Advances Innovation and Drives Growth (Publish Your Purpose, 2018), he knew he wanted to produce a useful product that would help people to incorporate more diversity and inclusion into the workplace. Editors at large publishing houses suggested he make the book much longer – advice that didn’t resonate.

“I could go back and provide longer anecdotes and present more theories, but I didn’t want to fill the book with more words that I felt were useless,” Byers says. “I wanted to write a book that was more instructive versus trying to be so theoretical. I had to find a way to create what I wanted to create and have it serve the purpose I had in mind.”

Start Your Free Trial to Continue Reading

Become a member of The Writer to access our first-rate articles on getting published, resources for writers of all genres, and quarterly webinars hosted by experts in the field.
Advertisement

Related Posts

This category can only be viewed by members.

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter