Hybrid Publishing 101

When Dr. Tony Byers decided to write his first book, The Multiplier Effect of Inclusion: How Diversity and Inclusion Advances Innovation and Drives Growth (Publish Your Purpose, 2018), he knew he wanted to produce a useful product that would help people to incorporate more diversity and inclusion into the workplace. Editors at large publishing houses suggested he make the book much longer – advice that didn’t resonate.

“I could go back and provide longer anecdotes and present more theories, but I didn’t want to fill the book with more words that I felt were useless,” Byers says. “I wanted to write a book that was more instructive versus trying to be so theoretical. I had to find a way to create what I wanted to create and have it serve the purpose I had in mind.”