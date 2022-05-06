Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
SIGN UP NOW for earlybird rates to The Writer's one-day conference on Sept. 17 in Boston

Gigi Will Know: How should I designate a POV change within a chapter?

How can I signify that the point of view has changed midchapter without confusing the reader?

An illustrated crab with sassy blue glasses wields a pencil in one raised claw.
Advertisement

Dear Gigi, 

If I have a change of POV within a chapter, how should I designate it on the page so the reader understands?

—Many Lives, One Writer

 

Dear Many, 

So, so many ways to do this! What a joy to consider the possibilities! *Rubs hands together; cackles*

Option 1 is the painfully obvious one, which is to label the crap out of the individual voices. Stick your character’s name at the top of each of the individual sections. 

Option 2 is a little sleeker: Section breaks allow you to visually cue up the reader to a different voice or point of view, without being really ostentatious about it. 

Option 3 is the most visually seamless of all: assuming an omniscient third-person narration, you can use the action in the scene to designate whose point of view we’re seeing. You see this in the work of mystery novelists like Elly Griffiths or Louise Penny. Sometimes, the action itself is the clear clue – if one character is at an archeological dig, for instance, and the other is in their car, then it’s pretty obvious the POV has changed (this example drawn directly from Elly Griffiths’ work).

With all of these options, however, one thing will remain constant: Each of your characters has an individual voice, individual concerns, and their own memories. They’ll have different physical tics, even. So your POV will be just as much designated by what they think, feel, and care about, as well as what and how they say it. 

Ensemble casts rule,

—Gigi

Advertisement
Add to Favorites
Advertisement

Related Posts

The long and short of the short story form

The short story is a classic for a reason – and editors say it isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Here’s a look back at the form from its origins to the present, plus tips and fresh insight on where to find homes for your stories in the future.

Insider: DIY MFA

Not everyone has the time or funds to enroll in a traditional postgraduate program. Enter DIY MFA, which allows participants to learn at their own pace and desired commitment level.

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter