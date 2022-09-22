Gigi Will Know: Can I write novels about an older, defunct television or movie series?

Add to Favorites

Dear Gigi,

What are the prospects for an individual to acquire the rights to either pen or independently publish a series of novels based on an older, defunct television or movie series?

—Putting Out Franchise Feelers

Dear POFF,

I asked a friend who works in television to double-check this answer for me. He returned, “Content is king.” What he means is, “defunct” as in “off-air” never means totally defunct. Someone out there owns the rights to a thing, and there’s a massive list of reboots coming out, including Beavis and Butt-Head, Frasier, and Law & Order, although I can’t actually be convinced that last one ever actually went away.

The creator may own the rights; a streamer may own the rerun rights; the studio and the network probably also have a piece of the pie.

The answer is, it’s complicated. You’d need to do your due diligence. But I have faith that you will.

Quest on,

Gigi