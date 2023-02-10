Calendars: Essential Organizational Tools for Writers

Add to Favorites

Making time to write is key to realizing your 2023 writing goals. The following calendars can be valuable organizational tools for writers. They will help you stay focused, keep on task, and avoid losing track of all you need to do.

“Organization isn’t about perfection. It’s about efficiency. Reducing stress and clutter, saving time and money, and improving your overall quality of life,” says Christina Scalise, a professional organizer and author.

With that in mind, here are calendars designed with the writer in mind.

2023 Organizational Tools For Writers

One Line a Day

Perfect for memoirists and available in a multitude of designs, this “memory book” allots space for just one written line each day and is designed to be used over a five-year period.

$16.95, amazon.com

Advertisement

Bibliophile Diverse Spines Calendar

This wall calendar, a collaboration by Diverse Spines founder Jamise Harper and Bibliophile author and illustrator Jane Mount, offers a beautifully drawn curated collection of books by BIPOC authors.

$14.99, chroniclebooks.com

Faber & Faber Poetry Diary

This classic week-at-a-glance journal contains 43 poems to provide inspiration via verse all year long.

$14.92, theliterarygiftcompany.com

Advertisement

Working From Home Page-a-Day Calendar

This daily calendar promises to be “packed with practical advice and inspiration for people whose home and work lives share the same space,” from items of interest for WFH-ers to tips for staving off loneliness.

$16.99, calendars.com

Advertisement

Need to check out more organizational tools for writers? Here are several additional ideas.