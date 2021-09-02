2021 Fall Book Preview: Fiction

Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo

by Sandra Cisneros (Sept. 7)

The latest novel from Sandra Cisneros, author of The House on Mango Street, follows the story of Corina, a young woman who leaves her Mexican family to pursue life as a writer in Paris, making friends with two fellow immigrants, Martita and Paola, along the way. This edition is told in both English and Spanish, with Liliana Valenzuela providing the English translation from Cisneros’ Spanish. “The author’s fans will treasure this,” promises Publishers Weekly.

Matrix

by Lauren Groff (Sept. 7)

In her first novel since her 2015 National Book Award Finalist novel Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff delivers a work of historical fiction inspired by the life of Marie de France, who was banished from court by Eleanor of Aquitaine and sent to live at a nunnery in early medieval Europe. “Groff’s trademarkworthy sentences bring vivid buoyancy to a magisterial story,” writes Kirkus in a starred review.

Beautiful World, Where Are You

by Sally Rooney (Sept. 7)

The bestselling author of Normal People and Conversations with Friends returns with another smart, witty novel, this time about a successful Irish writer and her circle. In a starred review, Kirkus calls it “a novel of capacious intelligence and plenty of page-turning emotional drama.”

