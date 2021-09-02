Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

2021 Fall Book Preview: Nonfiction

Here are some of the hottest nonfiction titles of the season.

The Writer may earn a small commission if you buy something using one of the retail links in our articles. The Writer does not accept money for any editorial recommendations. Read more about our policy here. Thanks for supporting The Writer.

The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat

by Matt Siegel (Aug. 31)

The Secret History of Food bills itself as “a rich and satisfying exploration of the historical, cultural, scientific, sexual, and, yes, culinary subcultures of this most essential realm,” written by “armchair Anthony Bourdain” Matt Siegel. “An invigorating culinary romp through time, this is a cheeky treat for history buffs and foodies alike,” praises Publishers Weekly.

 

Bright Star, Green Light: The Beautiful and Damned Lives of John Keats and F. Scott Fitzgerald

by Jonathan Bate (Sept. 1)

Why read an acclaimed biography of one classic author when you can read a dual biography of two? The parallel lives of F. Scott Fitzgerald and John Keats, two men who lived a century apart but whose histories have uncanny similarities, are examined in this work by Oxford University senior research fellow Jonathan Bate. “Go now, read this book,” urges Laura Freeman in The Times.

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto

by Michaela Coel (Sept. 7)

Michaela Cole – creator of acclaimed television shows I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum – is releasing her debut book this fall, billed as “a passionate and inspired declaration against fitting in.” “Michaela Coel is brilliant, and I refuse to hear any arguments otherwise,” writes Vanessa Willoughby for LitHub.

Add to Favorites

Related Posts

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter