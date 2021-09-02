2021 Fall Book Preview: Nonfiction

The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat

by Matt Siegel (Aug. 31)

The Secret History of Food bills itself as “a rich and satisfying exploration of the historical, cultural, scientific, sexual, and, yes, culinary subcultures of this most essential realm,” written by “armchair Anthony Bourdain” Matt Siegel. “An invigorating culinary romp through time, this is a cheeky treat for history buffs and foodies alike,” praises Publishers Weekly.

Bright Star, Green Light: The Beautiful and Damned Lives of John Keats and F. Scott Fitzgerald

by Jonathan Bate (Sept. 1)

Why read an acclaimed biography of one classic author when you can read a dual biography of two? The parallel lives of F. Scott Fitzgerald and John Keats, two men who lived a century apart but whose histories have uncanny similarities, are examined in this work by Oxford University senior research fellow Jonathan Bate. “Go now, read this book,” urges Laura Freeman in The Times.

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto

by Michaela Coel (Sept. 7)

Michaela Cole – creator of acclaimed television shows I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum – is releasing her debut book this fall, billed as “a passionate and inspired declaration against fitting in.” “Michaela Coel is brilliant, and I refuse to hear any arguments otherwise,” writes Vanessa Willoughby for LitHub.

