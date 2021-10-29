2021 holiday gift guide for writers

Ready to get an early start on your holiday shopping this year? Here are gift picks for every writer on your list:
For your favorite editor
What word wrangler wouldn’t want to rock a “stet” or “[sic]” pin on their lapel?
For the nature writer
Help the outdoorsy reporter in your life keep track of their upcoming adventures with this 2022 planner, which features vintage posters from the National Park WPA Federal Art Project.
$16.99, barnesandnoble.com
For the prompt lover
Billed as an “icebreaker for creativity,” this journal is packed with outside-the-box exercises – including literal ones, like inspiration-boosting stretches.
$28, poketo.com
For the introspective journaler
This journal, based on Maggie Smith’s bestselling book Keep Moving, pairs insight from Smith with probing questions like “What would you like to make room for in your life?” and “What is something you’re nervous about right now? Ask yourself: What could go right? What is the best that could happen?”
$16, bookshop.org
For the devoted pen pal
Sure to brighten anyone’s mailbox, these illustrated postcards feature bookish quotes like “Books are the magic in the mundane.”
$10.69 for 12, etsy.com/shop/bookishlyuk
For those prone to writer’s block
“Roll the cubes. Make a story,” encourage the makers of Story Cubes. Stick with the original set of brainstorming dice or opt for mystery- or fantasy-themed.
$9.99, amazon.com
For the one who vows to read more in 2022
This poster allows readers to scratch off each of these 100 iconic books as they finish them.
$15, uncommongoods.com
For the debut author
Morning coffee is bound to taste a little sweeter with this celebratory mug.
$15.80 for 11 ounces, $18.80 for 15 ounces; etsy.com/shop/andyseusdesigns
For the Shakespeare buff
This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, containing an insult from each of the Bard’s plays, is a delightful way to pass a blustery afternoon. (Need more gift ideas for your favorite puzzler? Designs featuring famous Jane Austen quotes and first lines of literature are also available.)
$19.95, philosophersguild.com
For the Post-it plotter
What writer doesn’t love a good trail of sticky notes? Choose from a variety of custom Post-it designs at Shutterfly, from classic monograms to encouraging confidence-boosters (“Moment of Genius,” anyone?). Customized notebooks, mousepads, and desk caddies are also available.
Starts at $5.99; shutterfly.com
For the friend who’s read Writing Down the Bones eight times
“This is my wish for you: that you take these cards, grab the topic on one side and write, write, write,” encourages Natalie Goldberg in the introduction to this set of 60 exploratory topics designed “to free the writer within.”
$18.95, barnesandnoble.com
For the traditionalist
Mimic the hushed interiors of their favorite library with this classic banker’s lamp.
$69.99, amazon.com
For the writer who has everything
That mug of tea will stay hot throughout even the longest of writing sessions with this temperature-control mug.
$129.95, amazon.com
Other gift ideas
- A domain name
Know an aspiring freelance writer who’s thinking of turning pro? Give them the gift of their own domain name to build the website of their dreams.
- A donation in their name
Consider giving a financial contribution to a literary organization, such as the World Literacy Foundation, We Need Diverse Books, or Literacy for Incarcerated Teens.
- A gift card to their favorite indie bookstore
Let them preorder all the upcoming 2022 books on their TBR list while supporting a local business at the same time.
- Registration for a writing course, seminar, or conference
Mark their calendars with educational opportunities to improve their craft.
And maybe we’re biased, but we think subscriptions and memberships to The Writer make great last-minute gifts for writers! Gift a subscription or membership to your favorite writer today.Originally Published