2021 holiday gift guide for writers

Ready to get an early start on your holiday shopping this year? Here are gift picks for every writer on your list:

For your favorite editor

What word wrangler wouldn’t want to rock a “stet” or “[sic]” pin on their lapel?

$15, electricliterature.com

For the nature writer

Help the outdoorsy reporter in your life keep track of their upcoming adventures with this 2022 planner, which features vintage posters from the National Park WPA Federal Art Project.

$16.99, barnesandnoble.com

For the prompt lover

Billed as an “icebreaker for creativity,” this journal is packed with outside-the-box exercises – including literal ones, like inspiration-boosting stretches.

$28, poketo.com

For the introspective journaler

This journal, based on Maggie Smith’s bestselling book Keep Moving, pairs insight from Smith with probing questions like “What would you like to make room for in your life?” and “What is something you’re nervous about right now? Ask yourself: What could go right? What is the best that could happen?”

$16, bookshop.org

For the devoted pen pal

Sure to brighten anyone’s mailbox, these illustrated postcards feature bookish quotes like “Books are the magic in the mundane.”

$10.69 for 12, etsy.com/shop/bookishlyuk

For those prone to writer’s block

“Roll the cubes. Make a story,” encourage the makers of Story Cubes. Stick with the original set of brainstorming dice or opt for mystery- or fantasy-themed.

$9.99, amazon.com

For the one who vows to read more in 2022

This poster allows readers to scratch off each of these 100 iconic books as they finish them.

$15, uncommongoods.com

For the debut author

Morning coffee is bound to taste a little sweeter with this celebratory mug.

$15.80 for 11 ounces, $18.80 for 15 ounces; etsy.com/shop/andyseusdesigns

For the Shakespeare buff

This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, containing an insult from each of the Bard’s plays, is a delightful way to pass a blustery afternoon. (Need more gift ideas for your favorite puzzler? Designs featuring famous Jane Austen quotes and first lines of literature are also available.)

$19.95, philosophersguild.com

For the Post-it plotter

What writer doesn’t love a good trail of sticky notes? Choose from a variety of custom Post-it designs at Shutterfly, from classic monograms to encouraging confidence-boosters (“Moment of Genius,” anyone?). Customized notebooks, mousepads, and desk caddies are also available.

Starts at $5.99; shutterfly.com

For the friend who’s read Writing Down the Bones eight times

“This is my wish for you: that you take these cards, grab the topic on one side and write, write, write,” encourages Natalie Goldberg in the introduction to this set of 60 exploratory topics designed “to free the writer within.”

$18.95, barnesandnoble.com

For the traditionalist

Mimic the hushed interiors of their favorite library with this classic banker’s lamp.

$69.99, amazon.com

For the writer who has everything

That mug of tea will stay hot throughout even the longest of writing sessions with this temperature-control mug.

$129.95, amazon.com

Other gift ideas

A domain name

Know an aspiring freelance writer who’s thinking of turning pro? Give them the gift of their own domain name to build the website of their dreams. A donation in their name

Consider giving a financial contribution to a literary organization, such as the World Literacy Foundation, We Need Diverse Books, or Literacy for Incarcerated Teens. A gift card to their favorite indie bookstore

Let them preorder all the upcoming 2022 books on their TBR list while supporting a local business at the same time. Registration for a writing course, seminar, or conference

Mark their calendars with educational opportunities to improve their craft.

And maybe we’re biased, but we think subscriptions and memberships to The Writer make great last-minute gifts for writers! Gift a subscription or membership to your favorite writer today.

