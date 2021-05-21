2021 Summer Book Preview: Fiction

Release date: May 11

Emily Henry lit up the bestseller lists with last year’s Beach Read; her latest romance stars two recently reunited travel buddies who prove that opposites really do attract. “Warning: you will feel all the feels. And probably shed a few tears,” cautions The Skimm.

Release date: May 11

Jennifer Weiner is an oft-seen name on any summer reading list, and this year is no exception: The bestselling novelist follows last year’s bestseller Big Summer with a similarly titled That Summer, an “emotionally affecting and often surprising story” (Publishers Weekly) that features a ripped-from-the-headlines plot with plenty of twists.

Release date: June 1

In this debut full-length novel, Nghi Vo reimagines Jordan Baker from The Great Gatsby as a queer Vietnamese adoptee who must navigate a fantastical world of riches, romantic entanglement, and real magic. Hugo Award winner Alix E. Harrow calls it “a subversive, sexy, atmospheric, sweltering, gin-soaked, Hell-haunted vision of Gatsby’s New York, with prose that will pull you under.”

Pages: