2021 Summer Book Preview: Fiction

Add these new novels to your beach bag ASAP.

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Release date: May 11

Emily Henry lit up the bestseller lists with last year’s Beach Read; her latest romance stars two recently reunited travel buddies who prove that opposites really do attract. “Warning: you will feel all the feels. And probably shed a few tears,” cautions The Skimm.

 

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Release date: May 11

Jennifer Weiner is an oft-seen name on any summer reading list, and this year is no exception: The bestselling novelist follows last year’s bestseller Big Summer with a similarly titled That Summer, an “emotionally affecting and often surprising story” (Publishers Weekly) that features a ripped-from-the-headlines plot with plenty of twists.

 

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo

Release date: June 1

In this debut full-length novel, Nghi Vo reimagines Jordan Baker from The Great Gatsby as a queer Vietnamese adoptee who must navigate a fantastical world of riches, romantic entanglement, and real magic. Hugo Award winner Alix E. Harrow calls it “a subversive, sexy, atmospheric, sweltering, gin-soaked, Hell-haunted vision of Gatsby’s New York, with prose that will pull you under.”

 

