2022 Summer Book Preview

The Hacienda

Isabel Cañas

Set during the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence, this gothic haunted house thriller is billed as “Mexican Gothic meets Rebecca.” “Don’t read this gothic horror right before bedtime, especially if you’re prone to nightmares,” warns Good Housekeeping. (May 3)

This Time Tomorrow

Emma Straub

New York Times bestselling author – Emma Straub returns to the summer reading scene with a time-traveling story about a woman who wakes up after her 40th birthday to find she’s reliving her 16th birthday in 1996…and decides to change a few things about her present while she’s visiting the past. “Beneath the layers of ’90s nostalgia and sci-fi portals to the past lies something even more satisfying: a complicated tale that doesn’t feel the slightest bit complicated,” explains Vogue. (May 17)

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty

Akwaeke Emezi

Prolific and acclaimed author Akwaeke Emezi turns to romance for the first time in this novel about a woman seeking love for the first time after the love of her life was killed in a tragic accident five years ago. “At once a love story and a tale of deep grief, the novel beautifully displays the bravery of choosing love even in times of total despair,” writes Vulture. (May 24)

Yerba Buena

Nina LaCour

Beloved YA author Nina LaCour enters adult fiction for the first time with this novel about two women who meet and fall in love at the high-end restaurant Yerba Buena. Bust Magazine calls it “a delicately devastating and beautifully perceptive journey.” (May 31)

Tracy Flick Can’t Win

Tom Perrotta

Tom Perrotta returns to the world of Election and its plucky, hardworking protagonist, Tracy Flick, who is now an adult and busy navigating high school politics once again as she tries to be promoted from assistant principal to principal. “This is the rare sequel that lives up to the original,” promises Publishers Weekly in a starred review. (June 7)

