5 coloring books for writers

Sometimes the best writing ideas strike when we're NOT writing. Enter these five inspirational coloring books to help you relax, boost your creativity, and unwind some tangled plot threads.

Better Than Gin: A Coloring Book for Writers by Jessica Lourey

 

Lourey’s book pairs writing prompts with full-page illustrations in an attempt to help stuck, struggling, or aspiring authors unlock the novel they’ve always wanted to write.

$14.99, barnesandnoble.com

 

Bookish: A Coloring Book for Book Lovers by Jessica Hildreth

 

Let your brain wander – and perhaps untangle plot threads – as you color in this whimsical collection of illustrations for bibliophiles.

$5.99, amazon.com

 

The Coloring Book for Writers: An Inspirational Brainstorming Tool, Volume I by Linda Fulkerson

 

Brainstorm in full color with this collection of illustrated prompts, exercises, and brainstorming suggestions – and if you fill up Volume I too quickly, there’s a Volume II to explore as well.

$7.50, barnesandnoble.com

 

Edgar Allan Poe: An Adult Coloring Book by Odessa Begay

 

If you’d rather color tell-tale hearts than cartoonish ones, this Poe-inspired coloring book is for you.

$13.45, barnesandnoble.com

 

The Enchanted Library by Theodore Ashford

“Welcome to The Enchanted Library, where dragons hoard books instead of gold, and butterflies have books for wings,” proclaims this 30-image, single-sided coloring book for writers and bibliophiles. 

$9.99, barnesandnoble.com

