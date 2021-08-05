5 coloring books for writers

Better Than Gin: A Coloring Book for Writers by Jessica Lourey
Lourey’s book pairs writing prompts with full-page illustrations in an attempt to help stuck, struggling, or aspiring authors unlock the novel they’ve always wanted to write.
$14.99, barnesandnoble.com
Bookish: A Coloring Book for Book Lovers by Jessica Hildreth
Let your brain wander – and perhaps untangle plot threads – as you color in this whimsical collection of illustrations for bibliophiles.
$5.99, amazon.com
The Coloring Book for Writers: An Inspirational Brainstorming Tool, Volume I by Linda Fulkerson
Brainstorm in full color with this collection of illustrated prompts, exercises, and brainstorming suggestions – and if you fill up Volume I too quickly, there’s a Volume II to explore as well.
$7.50, barnesandnoble.com
Edgar Allan Poe: An Adult Coloring Book by Odessa Begay
If you’d rather color tell-tale hearts than cartoonish ones, this Poe-inspired coloring book is for you.
$13.45, barnesandnoble.com
The Enchanted Library by Theodore Ashford
“Welcome to The Enchanted Library, where dragons hoard books instead of gold, and butterflies have books for wings,” proclaims this 30-image, single-sided coloring book for writers and bibliophiles.
$9.99, barnesandnoble.com