5 websites for writers to bookmark right now

Billed as a site “for anyone curious or serious about conscious language,” Conscious Style Guide serves as a database of articles, guides, and resources to help writers think critically about the terms they use to describe appearance, abilities and disabilities, age, race, socioeconomic status, and more. “We study words so that they can become tools instead of unwitting weapons,” explains the website.

This single-use site helps writers enhance simple adjectives instead of relying on the oft-used very. Enter in “very careful,” and the site will suggest “fastidious,” for example, or “humdrum” in place of “very boring.” Be warned: Refreshing the site for new random adjectives quickly becomes addicting.

That said, sometimes – whether you’re writing headlines or tweets – long words like “fastidious” just won’t fit in the space allotted. Luckily, there’s the Thsrs, which suggests shorter versions of longer adjectives, such as “ample” for “plentiful,” “gilded” for “luxurious,” and “exacting” or “fussy” for the aforementioned “fastidious.”

Microsoft Word and Google Docs helpfully provide word counts for .doc and .docx files. PDFs? Not so much. Enter this free word counter, which will tell you the word count and character count for a number of file types, including PDF and epub files.

Is your work-from-home setup looking more and more permanent? Is your house’s silence sounding more and more deafening? Mimic the sounds of your old office with this ambient noise generator, which lets users easily create their own corporate soundscape. Adjust the sound of keyboards, coffee makers, printers, coworkers, and even the office dog until you find an ambient background that works for you.

Add to Favorites