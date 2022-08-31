Fall Book Preview 2022: Nonfiction

Magnificent Rebels: The First Romantics and the Invention of the Self by Andrea Wulf
Bestselling author Andrea Wulf (The Invention of Nature) traces the origins of Romanticism back to a group of playwrights, poets, and philosophers who lived in a small German town in the 1790s. (Sept. 13)
Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships by Nina Totenberg
Longtime NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg shares reflections of her 50-year friendship with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Sept. 13)
Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis by Annie Proulx
Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Proulx takes a detailed look at the history of wetlands and how their destruction is gravely affecting our modern world. (Sept. 27)
It Came from the Closet: Queer Reflections on Horror edited by Joe Vallese
Queer and trans writers offer their perspectives on the horror genre, including Carmen Maria Machado, Zefyr Lisowski, and Addie Tsai. (Oct. 4)
Nineteen Ways of Looking at Consciousness by Patrick House
Neurologist and author Patrick House gives readers a concise, accessible overview of modern consciousness research and its implications on our lives. (Oct. 11)
Inciting Joy: Essays by Ross Gay
The bestselling author of The Book of Delights returns with a brand-new essay collection about “the joy we incite when we care for each other, especially during life’s inevitable hardships.”
(Oct. 25)
My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings edited by Zosia Mamet
A varied cast of contributors – including Patti LuPone, Tony Hale, Gabourey Sidibe, Stephanie Danler, Sloane Crosley, and Jia Tolentino – share essays on food and the feelings it brings them in this anthology edited by actress Zosia Mamet (Girls, The Flight Attendant). (Nov. 1)
My Pinup by Hilton Als
This two-part book from Pulitzer Prize winner and The New Yorker staff writer Hilton Als combines memoir and essay to explore desire, racism, and Prince. (Nov. 1)
The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan
What makes a successful song? In this new book, Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan offers more than 60 essays analyzing songs written by other songwriters, from Hank Williams to Nina Simone. (Nov. 1)
A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré edited by Tim Cornwell
Offering never-before-seen correspondence from beloved novelist John le Carré, this collection will be a must-own for fans. (Dec. 6)