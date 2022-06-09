Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
The big thrill: Gifts for genre fans

Celebrate your love of thrills, chills, and whodunits with these products for genre lovers.

1. Unreliable narrator tee

This unisex tee from Mile Long TBR Boutique will leave readers guessing as to who’s driving this narrative.

Starting at $21.99 in sizes XS to 3XL, etsy.com/shop/milelongtbrboutique

 

 

2. Bookish stickers

The same shop also sells a rotating series of thrilling and chilling bookish stickers. 

$2.39, etsy.com/shop/milelongtbrboutique

 

 

3. Spine-tingling bookmarks

Bookmark your latest chiller with handmade bookmarks shaped like knives, horror characters, or vintage keys and locks. 

$5, etsy.com/shop/BibliobibuliGhoulie

 

 

4. Dear Holmes mysteries

Solve fictional Sherlockian cases in this mailed mystery series, in which amateur sleuths receive clues in the form of mysterious letters that the New York Times praises as “engaging and well-written.” 

Subscriptions start at $59.99 for three months, dearholmes.com

 

 

5. Mystery art

This striking poster offers a minimalist design alongside the definition of the genre: “A suspenseful story about a puzzling event or crime that remains unsolved until the dramatic climax at the end of the story.”

Starts at $16, etsy.com/shop/echoliteraryarts

