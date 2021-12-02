Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Wrangle deadlines in style with these literary 2022 calendars for writers

Not yet ready for 2022? These calendars can help.

The Writer may earn a small commission if you buy something using one of the retail links in our articles. The Writer does not accept money for any editorial recommendations. Read more about our policy here. Thanks for supporting The Writer.

1. Banned books

Each month of this wall calendar spotlights a different banned author from history, including Toni Morrison, John Steinbeck, George Orwell, and Maya Angelou.

$17.92, theliterarygiftcompany.com

 

2. Reading women

Decorate a room of one’s own with this fine art calendar, featuring 12 paintings of women reading from the 18th and 19th centuries.

$14.99, calendars.com

 

3. Dreyer’s English

If you loved Random House Copy Chief Benjamin Dreyer’s 2019 bestseller Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style, the companion 2022 desk calendar is a must-purchase.

$15.99, bookshop.org

 

4. Literary miscellany

Hone your bookish trivia skills with this daily desk calendar from Mental Floss containing interesting tidbits and anecdotes about famous works of literature and their authors.

$15.99, bookshop.org

 

5. Worldly bookshops

Got a case of writerly wanderlust? Tour a charming new bookstore around the world at the start of every month with the help of this “This Is My Bookstore” wall calendar.

$15.99, chroniclebooks.com

 

6. Giant annual calendar

Need a top-level look at your 2022 deadlines? Hang this giant rainbow-colored calendar in your office and watch your year come sharply into focus.

Starts at $28, etsy.com/shop/PlanTheThingsCo

