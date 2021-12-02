Wrangle deadlines in style with these literary 2022 calendars for writers

1. Banned books

Each month of this wall calendar spotlights a different banned author from history, including Toni Morrison, John Steinbeck, George Orwell, and Maya Angelou.

$17.92, theliterarygiftcompany.com

2. Reading women

Decorate a room of one’s own with this fine art calendar, featuring 12 paintings of women reading from the 18th and 19th centuries.

$14.99, calendars.com

3. Dreyer’s English

If you loved Random House Copy Chief Benjamin Dreyer’s 2019 bestseller Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style, the companion 2022 desk calendar is a must-purchase.

$15.99, bookshop.org

4. Literary miscellany

Hone your bookish trivia skills with this daily desk calendar from Mental Floss containing interesting tidbits and anecdotes about famous works of literature and their authors.

$15.99, bookshop.org

5. Worldly bookshops

Got a case of writerly wanderlust? Tour a charming new bookstore around the world at the start of every month with the help of this “This Is My Bookstore” wall calendar.

$15.99, chroniclebooks.com

6. Giant annual calendar

Need a top-level look at your 2022 deadlines? Hang this giant rainbow-colored calendar in your office and watch your year come sharply into focus.

Starts at $28, etsy.com/shop/PlanTheThingsCo

