Say “be mine” with these literary valentines

Show your love with these 5 bookish love notes.

1. “Nothing beats the smell of old books…except you,” reads this sweet illustrated card. 

$4.50, wonderflieshere.com

2. The library-inspired valentines from BookologyCo come printed in your choice of literary love quotes, including Dune’s “You know it’s love when you want to give joy and damn the consequences.”

$5.50, etsy.com/shop/bookologyco

3. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known – and even that is an understatement” is just one of the literary quotes on the love notes you’ll find at Literary Emporium.

$3.38, literaryemporium.co.uk

4. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine,” reads this quote from Maya Angelou on a postcard from Monday Moon Design.

$10, etsy.com/shop/MondayMoonDesign

5. These cards from Willowcrest Press are hand-printed and feature quotes and verses like “But I loved your feet only because they walked upon the earth and upon the wind and upon the waters, until they found me” from Pablo Neruda.

$5, willowcrestpress.com

