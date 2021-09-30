Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

New to memoir? Start with these 7 classics

New to memoir? Learn from the best with some of the greatest memoirs of all time.

The Writer may earn a small commission if you buy something using one of the retail links in our articles. The Writer does not accept money for any editorial recommendations. Read more about our policy here. Thanks for supporting The Writer.

The Woman Warrior

by Maxine Hong Kingston (1976)

A child of Chinese immigrants, Maxine Hong Kingston grapples with the conflict of her modern life in California with the “talk stories” her mother tells about their life in China in this National Book Critics Circle Award-winning memoir, a book that propelled Kingston to literary stardom at age 36.

 

 

This Boy’s Life

By Tobias Wolff (1989)

Any list of classic memoirs would certainly include Wolff’s account of growing up in the 1950s as he travels with his mother across the country in search of a place to call home.

 

 

The Liars’ Club

By Mary Karr (1995)

Mary Karr is often credited for helping kickstart the current memoir boom with the publication of her vivid memoir The Liar’s Club, a tale of Karr’s childhood spent with a blue-collar, tall tale-telling father and an eccentric mother prone to psychotic episodes.

 

 

The Color of Water

By James McBride (1996)

This bestselling memoir recounts James McBride’s relationship with his mother, a white woman who married a Black man and raised 12 children in New York City while battling racism and poverty.

 

 

Angela’s Ashes

By Frank McCourt (1996)

Another breakout bestselling memoir from the mid-’90s, Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book Angela’s Ashes recounts the author’s childhood spent in extreme poverty in the slums of Limerick, Ireland.

 

 

The Year of Magical Thinking

by Joan Didion (2005)

Legendary writer Joan Didion wrestles with the sudden death of her longtime husband and the illness of her daughter, Quintana, in this bracingly honest portrayal of loss.

 

 

Fun Home

by Alison Bechdel (2006)

In this landmark graphic memoir, Alison Bechdel discovers her father is gay shortly after she comes out as a lesbian in college; a few weeks later, he commits suicide, leaving Bechdel to puzzle out the mysteries of his complicated life and legacy.

 

Add to Favorites

Related Posts

7 modern memoirs writers should read

It’s difficult to write a successful modern memoir without reading successful modern memoir, and it’s triply difficult to sell one. These acclaimed, bestselling works will get you started.

A bookseller’s education, concluded

Ten years after the iconic bookstore chain Borders closed its doors for good, one bookseller looks back at how his time spent there ultimately helped his career – and his self-worth.

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter