8 products your outdoor office needs this summer

1. Laptop cooler

Working in hot weather can cause your laptop to overheat more quickly. Keep it (and your lap) nice and cool with this Havit pad, which has four quiet fans to keep things breezy.

$29.99, amazon.com

2. Shade on the go

This miniature umbrella from Sport-Brella offers impressive coverage for its small size and easily clamps onto whatever chair you’re currently sitting, eliminating laptop glare for good.

$25.98, amazon.com

3. Case-and-cover

If you need a more rugged option for protecting your laptop from the elements, consider this tent-style cover from LapDome that doubles as a travel case.

$79.99, amazon.com

4. A chic workspace

Missing your favorite sunny window spot at your local coffeeshop? With this cozy workspace from Union Rustic in your backyard, the words will start flowing in no time.

$305.99, wayfair.com

5. Mini USB fan

This adorably portable desk fan from SkyGenius will keep the air moving however humid your workspace gets.

$24.95, amazon.com

6. Stay connected

Ease your laptop’s daily strain to reach the router on the opposite side of the house with this TP-Link plug-in WiFi extender, which covers up to 1,200 square feet and maintains a solid-four star rating on Amazon with a whopping 62,000+ reviews.

$29.99, amazon.com

7. Solar charger

Headed off the grid? Bring this BigBlue 28W solar charger to keep your devices powered up and ready to record your ideas.

$69.99, amazon.com

8. Traditional charger

This waterproof and shockproof powerstrip’s tower design saves space without sacrificing room for your electronics: It contains nine AC outlets, three USB ports, and a USB-C port, so the whole family can stay connected.

$49.99, amazon.com