Remembering Ray: Gifts for Ray Bradbury fans

These writerly products make perfect gifts for fellow Bradbury fans – or for yourself. 

The Writer may earn a small commission if you buy something using one of the retail links in our articles. The Writer does not accept money for any editorial recommendations. Read more about our policy here. Thanks for supporting The Writer.
Ray Bradbury was born 101 years ago this August. Best known for his beloved novel Fahrenheit 451 as well as his widely anthologized short stories, Bradbury had a profound influence on American speculative fiction. “Without Ray Bradbury, there would be no Stephen King,” King once wrote.

Dinosaur tee

“I never listened to anyone who criticized my taste in space travel, slideshows or gorillas,” reads the Bradbury quote on this T-shirt, available in seven colors. “When this occurs, I pack up my dinosaurs and leave the room.”

$23.50, etsy.com/shop/eichendesign

 

Hot socks

The design on these socks from Out of Print is inspired by Bradbury’s most famous work, Fahrenheit 451, and features one of the book’s most well-known quotes: “It was a pleasure to burn.” (T-shirts in both men’s and women’s styles are also available.)

$12, outofprint.com

 

Illustrating The Illustrated Man

 

The Folio Society edition of Bradbury’s second collection of short stories features dramatic illustrations by Marc Burckhardt and an introduction by Margaret Atwood. A Folio edition of another collection, Something Wicked This Way Comes, is also available at the same price.

$64.95, foliosociety.com

 

Portrait print

“You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture,” reads this print, created by artist Ryan Sheffield. “Just get people to stop reading them.”

$15, etsy.com/shop/RyanSheffield

