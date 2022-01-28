Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

Spring Book Preview 2022

A look at some of the hottest books hitting store shelves in early 2022.

The Writer may earn a small commission if you buy something using one of the retail links in our articles. The Writer does not accept money for any editorial recommendations. Read more about our policy here. Thanks for supporting The Writer.

FICTION

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson (Feb. 1)

Two estranged siblings must reckon with their mother’s past after her death in this debut novel, set to soon be a Hulu series produced by Oprah Winfrey. “Readers will adore this highly accomplished effort from a talented new writer,” writes Publishers Weekly in a starred review.

Bookshop | Barnes & Noble

  

What the Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris (Feb. 1)

In this debut novel, Kenyatta Bernice (KB) must navigate her new life alongside her sister after her father dies of an overdose, and the girls are sent to live with their estranged grandfather in Lansing, Michigan, in a story that Kirkus Reviews calls “quietly powerful.”

Bookshop | Barnes & Noble

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Feb. 22)

Fresh off the success of her bestselling novel The Guest List, Lucy Foley returns with a locked-room mystery about a woman who arrives in the titular apartment, only to find her brother, its owner, has gone inexplicably missing. “The Paris Apartment is a charged, charming thriller that’ll have us all eyeing the neighbors a bit skeptically, no matter where it is we live,” praises Town & Country.

Bookshop | Barnes & Noble

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (April 5)

Just months after the television adaptation of Station Eleven airs, Emily St. John Mandel’s newest novel hits bookstore shelves. The time-traveling book braids together stories from the past and an imagined future in three different timelines, from 1912 to 2203 to 2401. “If there was ever a year to write sci-fi autofiction with moon colonies and time travel, it was 2020,” Mandel told Esquire in a recent interview. “We were all kind of deranged in 2020. The fiction coming out of that year will probably be a little deranged, too.”

Bookshop | Barnes & Noble

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (April 5)

Jennifer Egan’s latest, a so-called “sibling novel” to the bestselling A Visit from the Goon Squad, is already being heralded as a “story that one-ups its Pulitzer-winning predecessor” by Publishers Weekly.

Bookshop | Barnes & Noble

Add to Favorites

Related Posts

The Nightstand: Recommended reading from Daniel Olivas

Daniel Olivas is an attorney and writer based out of Los Angeles. He’s interviewed dozens of Latinx writers over the years and reviewed their books, so we asked him to put together a list of six essential reads that he thought would contribute to any reader’s understanding of – and enjoyment of – Mexican culture.

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter