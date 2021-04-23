Goodbye showers, hello flowers: Springtime products for writers

1. The Secret Garden wall art

Craving a hit of springtime right this instant? This downloadable art, featuring a quote from The Secret Garden, can be printed at home and hung right away. The quote reads: “And the secret garden bloomed and bloomed and every morning revealed new miracles.”

$5, etsy.com/shop/beanstreet

2. Book wreath

Usher springtime indoors with this handmade wreath made from recycled books. If you’d prefer other recycled-book paper crafts besides wreaths, this Etsy seller also offers literary bouquets, corsages, and wall art.

$56, etsy.com/shop/StarkeyandCo

3. Floral notebooks

Studio Oh! makes a variety of sturdy notebooks in springish hues, from brightly colored tropical flowers to blooming cacti.

$10.99, amazon.com

4. Floral pencil case

Stash your writing utensils in a cotton, zippable pouch featuring illustrations of wildflowers. Other available designs include illustrated butterflies, bees, ferns, and minerals.

$15.95, shop.getty.edu

5. Springtime stationery

Send your writerly friends a hint of the sunshine and flowers to come with this lovely matching stationery set from SCStyle, which includes 32 letter pages and 16 envelopes in eight different color schemes.

$9.88, amazon.com