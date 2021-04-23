Goodbye showers, hello flowers: Springtime products for writers

1. The Secret Garden wall art
Craving a hit of springtime right this instant? This downloadable art, featuring a quote from The Secret Garden, can be printed at home and hung right away. The quote reads: “And the secret garden bloomed and bloomed and every morning revealed new miracles.”
2. Book wreath
Usher springtime indoors with this handmade wreath made from recycled books. If you’d prefer other recycled-book paper crafts besides wreaths, this Etsy seller also offers literary bouquets, corsages, and wall art.
$56, etsy.com/shop/StarkeyandCo
3. Floral notebooks
Studio Oh! makes a variety of sturdy notebooks in springish hues, from brightly colored tropical flowers to blooming cacti.
$10.99, amazon.com
4. Floral pencil case
Stash your writing utensils in a cotton, zippable pouch featuring illustrations of wildflowers. Other available designs include illustrated butterflies, bees, ferns, and minerals.
$15.95, shop.getty.edu
5. Springtime stationery
Send your writerly friends a hint of the sunshine and flowers to come with this lovely matching stationery set from SCStyle, which includes 32 letter pages and 16 envelopes in eight different color schemes.
$9.88, amazon.com