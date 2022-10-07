Jen Soriano is an essayist and a communications strategist. Her book of essays, Nervous: Essays on Embodied History and the Neuroscience of Healing, will be published by Amistad/HarperCollins in 2023. We asked her to choose five must-read works by Southeast Asian writers.
The Nightstand: Jen Soriano
