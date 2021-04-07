The best writerly products for rainy days

1. All-weather notebook

Inspiration strikes during inclement weather? No problem: Rite in the Rain makes slim, portable waterproof notebooks for writers on the go – and they’re budget-friendly to boot. When wet, write with a pencil, crayon, or one of Rite in the Rain’s all-weather pens.

$8.94 for three, amazon.com

2. Rainy Day Reads candle

If your answer to a wet, dreary day is to curl up with a blanket and a book, add this candle to your cozy arsenal. It’ll soon fill your reading nook with a blend of fresh rain, ginger, and lavender.

Starts at $7 for a 2-oz tin; frostbeardstudio.com

3. Waterproof classic literature

Bibliobath offers a variety of waterproof books that will stand up to even the most torrential of downpours. Current selections include Macbeth, poetry by Yeats, and The Art of War.

Starts at $26.53, bibliobath.com

4. ‘The Raven’ umbrella

Stay dry evermore with this handmade Edgar Allan Poe umbrella, featuring a quote from his most famous poem: “And my soul from out that shadow that lies floating on the floor shall be lifted – nevermore!” (If a cheerier Cheshire Cat print is more your style, this Etsy shop offers an umbrella inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.)

$23.99, etsy.com/shop/literaticlub

5. Rainy-day face masks

Embrace the drizzliest season with these deceptively cheery masks celebrating wet weather, from rainbow-printed droplets to brightly colored galoshes. Each one is handmade and comes with adjustable ear loops and a metal nose bridge.

$8.99 for child sizes, $9.50 for women, $9.75 for men; etsy.com/shop/thehouseofbellarose