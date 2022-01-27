Want to write every day in February? Try this 28-day word challenge

Advertisement

Need a new creative challenge? Spend a month freewriting with us in this 28-day exercise.

Here’s how it works: Each day in February, use the designated word from our list as a prompt for a freewriting session. Any genre is fair game: Poetry, essays, short stories, personal reflection, you name it. Seize each word as a springboard and see where it takes you on the page.

Most of us will go in order and use Word 1 on Feb. 1, Word 2 on Feb. 2, etc. But if you need more spontaneity than sticking to a set daily schedule allows – or if you just don’t want to know what’s coming each day – feel free to print this PDF, cut the prompts out, and pull one out of a jar instead.

For extra credit, share your progress with fellow participants on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook! We can’t wait to see what you come up with.

DAILY WORD LIST

Tension Spark Blossom Drown Eject Fizzle Erupt Pitch Classified Skeleton Pop Blunt Cost Heart Flounder Thread Beam Surrender Glow Thrive Decay Embrace Precedent Rumor Trade Crush Tame Owe

