Want to write every day in February? Try this 28-day word challenge

Need a new creative challenge? Spend a month freewriting with us in this 28-day exercise.
Here’s how it works: Each day in February, use the designated word from our list as a prompt for a freewriting session. Any genre is fair game: Poetry, essays, short stories, personal reflection, you name it. Seize each word as a springboard and see where it takes you on the page.
Most of us will go in order and use Word 1 on Feb. 1, Word 2 on Feb. 2, etc. But if you need more spontaneity than sticking to a set daily schedule allows – or if you just don’t want to know what’s coming each day – feel free to print this PDF, cut the prompts out, and pull one out of a jar instead.
For extra credit, share your progress with fellow participants on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook! We can’t wait to see what you come up with.
DAILY WORD LIST
-
-
- Tension
- Spark
- Blossom
- Drown
- Eject
- Fizzle
- Erupt
- Pitch
- Classified
- Skeleton
- Pop
- Blunt
- Cost
- Heart
- Flounder
- Thread
- Beam
- Surrender
- Glow
- Thrive
- Decay
- Embrace
- Precedent
- Rumor
- Trade
- Crush
- Tame
- Owe
-