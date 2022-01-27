Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Want to write every day in February? Try this 28-day word challenge

Feeling stuck? Uninspired? Ready for winter to be over? Kick writer's block to the curb and come freewrite with us all February long in this 28-day writing challenge.

Need a new creative challenge? Spend a month freewriting with us in this 28-day exercise.

 

Here’s how it works: Each day in February, use the designated word from our list as a prompt for a freewriting session. Any genre is fair game: Poetry, essays, short stories, personal reflection, you name it. Seize each word as a springboard and see where it takes you on the page.

Most of us will go in order and use Word 1 on Feb. 1, Word 2 on Feb. 2, etc. But if you need more spontaneity than sticking to a set daily schedule allows – or if you just don’t want to know what’s coming each day – feel free to print this PDF, cut the prompts out, and pull one out of a jar instead.

For extra credit, share your progress with fellow participants on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook! We can’t wait to see what you come up with.

 

DAILY WORD LIST

      1. Tension
      2. Spark
      3. Blossom
      4. Drown
      5. Eject
      6. Fizzle
      7. Erupt
      8. Pitch
      9. Classified
      10. Skeleton
      11. Pop
      12. Blunt
      13. Cost
      14. Heart
      15. Flounder
      16. Thread
      17. Beam
      18. Surrender
      19. Glow
      20. Thrive
      21. Decay
      22. Embrace
      23. Precedent
      24. Rumor
      25. Trade
      26. Crush
      27. Tame
      28. Owe

