5 writing prompts for a stay-at-home age

What’s your most memorable trip? Not necessarily your favorite, but rather a voyage so vivid and distinct in your memory that you can recall everything in the clearest detail. Write about one particularly distinct moment in that trip.

If you could pick one small element, one fragment, of the dining-out experience that you miss most, what would it be? The smell of your favorite local bakery? Sharing appetizers with friends without worry? The taste of a cold draught beer?

What was the next trip you had planned before COVID-19 hit: A summer vacation, a honeymoon, or spring break? What would that trip have been like? Write about one thing you were most looking forward to about this trip.

What’s an outfit in your closet that you can’t wait to have a reason to wear again? Why is it so special to you? How do you feel when you wear it?

Spending so many hours under the same roof without opportunity for escape can lead to increased tension and conflict – two ingredients perfect for fueling a short story’s plot. Pen your own narrative about two characters who can’t escape each other, whether they’re together in lockdown, snowed in, forced to become roommates, or trapped in a haunted house.