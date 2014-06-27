Writing Prompts

Feel and hope and dream

GFLIncident (in novels and in life) is momentary, and temporary, but the memory of an incident, the story told about it, the meaning it takes on or loses over time, is lifelong and fluid… We’re deluged with stories of things that have happened, events, circumstances, actions, etc. We need some stories that reveal how we think and feel and hope and dream. ―Alice McDermott

McDermott, born on this day in 1922, masterfully captures moments and emotions in her characters’ lives. Use her writing advice to explore the feelings, hopes and dreams of a character. How has a seemingly insignificant moment shaped the individual? Delve deep into the character’s emotional psyche.

  • StevenB

    I’ve been listening to and audio version of Mary Karr’s “Lit.” She said that neurologists think that we hold onto trauma as a survival tactic. You remember the sight of what was left of your friend after a saber toothed tiger attack and killed him because the danger is of the same thing happening to you is real and even likely. Is it too far to consider possible that someone who is traumatized, possibly by a sexual predator, would keep anyone at a distance because you don’t know if someone is or isn’t before it’s too late?